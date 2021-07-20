Megan Fox has been very outspoken about how the industry treated her. The Jennifer’s Body actress told the Washington Post that an uncomfortably sexual and “very dark” 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel was “a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood,” while in a recent video interview with Who What Wear, she discussed how she was forced to dress “less sexy” early in her career.

“I like Maeve because she’s not that way,” Fox said about her current stylist, Maeve Reilly. “She’s more forward-thinking in the pieces that she chooses… She has a really good eye, and I like the fact that she’s not afraid. She’s not trying to hide me. People were trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously. And I was like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck about that. I just want the look to be right.'”

Fox also looked back at the outfit she wore to the Juno premiere. “I was going to meet Diablo [Cody] because we were in the process of talking about Jennifer’s Body and to see if I was right for it and like how we vibed with each other. And it was a big deal,” she said, adding air quotes around “big deal.” “So everyone wanted me to look a certain way. Everyone wanted me to look like a movie star, so that I could land this role, and I had a real problem with authority when I was young. I resent people trying to tell me how to look, or act, or speak.” Instead of wearing a “beautiful kind of dress,” she attended the Juno premiere in a vintage Mötley Crüe shirt and “some weird-ass belt from Kitson.”

