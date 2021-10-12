After years of resting somewhere between a Hollywood pariah and a no longer in-demand actress, Megan Fox is having a bit of a comeback, but she wants the record to show that there are no hard feelings.

In a wild, yet insightful new interview that also chronicles her blossoming relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox opens up about going from being the white-hot star of Transformers to being constantly ridiculed in the tabloids. While there was definitely a misogynistic bent to the coverage Fox received at the time, she’s made peace with the rough patch in her career. She’s also stopped looking at herself as a victim because “you’re giving away your power constantly.” Via British GQ:

‘It’s [made me grow] into a much more interesting human being than I would have been without that. So it allows you the space to have gratitude for something that previously you felt persecuted by. That’s the one thing in my life I did do a lot of work on, I do feel free from.’ Fox is thoughtful, having clearly spent a lot of time working through her own feelings about it. ‘So it’s not that I feel vindicated. I’m beyond that, because I don’t need to be right about it any more. Back then I was hurt – of course I did suffer tremendously – but, you know, I’m not looking for payback. I don’t need an apology.’

If Fox is trying to take her power back, it’s certainly working. Later this month, she can be seen alongside The White Lotus‘ Sydney Sweeney in the Netflix Original Night Teeth. And, just to say it again for the people in the back, she was really good in her arc on New Girl. This is an important thing people should know and/or remember, and this is as good an opportunity as any to do that.

