Megan Fox doesn’t drink alcohol anymore due to comments she made at the 2009 Golden Globes. The Jennifer’s Body actress told Who What Wear that while attending the ceremony, she sat at the same table as Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers (all five — Fox, Lively, the Jonas Brothers — are still famous; pop culture is cyclical). “At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that,” Fox said. “Now I don’t drink and this is why, I was belligerent and said a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that.”

Fox knows that she “got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event,” but confesses that “I don’t remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up.”

[In] the moment Fox is referring to, she is seen being interviewed on the red carpet by former E! host Giuliana Rancic. After Rancic calls her “beautiful,” Fox responds, “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelganger for Alan Alda. I’m a [offensive and outdated term for someone who is transgender]. I’m a man. No, I’m so painfully insecure I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed and scared.”

Fox also said that she “really want[s]” Salma Hayek’s breasts and that her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green didn’t want to be her Golden Globes date because “he’s a man, he has an ego.” She is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, and although she doesn’t drink alcohol, she did drink ayahuasca during a trip to Costa Rica with her musician boyfriend. “It was incredibly intense. Everybody’s journey is different. The second night, I went to hell for eternity,” she said about the experience. “Just knowing its eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have, like, a real ego death.”

(Via EW)