Getty Image

It’s not clear whether America has forgiven Mel Gibson or not, but Hollywood apparently has. In 2006, the actor and filmmaker was arrested for drunk driving, during which he launched into an anti-Semitic rant. Four years after that, his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva released audio of him spouting racist epithets. Two years ago, Gibson directed a film, Hacksaw Ridge, that was nominated for a slew of Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Today, Variety is reporting he will helm a remake of Sam Peckinpah’s classic ultra-violent Western The Wild Bunch.

Gibson’s next film — whose original starred William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Warren Oates, and Ben Johnson as aging outlaws — will be produced by a major studio, Warner Bros. By contrast, Hacksaw Ridge was an international co-production that was released in America by the second-tier Summit Entertainment. Gibson has mostly been keeping a low profile during the 2010s, mostly playing villains in sequels like Machete Kills and The Expendables 3.