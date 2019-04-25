Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The day before Avengers: Endgame arrives, we’re getting some heavy Thor: Ragnarok love from the second Men in Black: International trailer. The good news? For anyone who noticed that the first installment mostly showcased the film’s action, this one gets quippy. The better news? We get to see the same brand of swaggery confidence from Tessa Thompson’s Agent M that the actress showed off as Valkyrie, and we learn how she ended up working alongside Agent H. He’s played by Chris Hemsworth, who’s certainly no Asgardian demigod here but powerfully amusing all the same.

Agent M turns out to be the ideal alien-policing agency recruit and has a few legs up on Will Smith’s old character, as Emma Thompson’s Agent O learns. Whereas Agent H, is, of course, is the agency veteran, but he’s not the galaxy-weary type portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones. That’s fitting because Hemsworth is obviously much more fresh-faced than Jones ever was, and because Hemsworth and Thompson enjoy a different type of dynamic. Together, they appear to honor the spirit of the franchise that began in 1997 but avoid the “retread” feel so popular today with remakes, reboots, and the like.

We also catch a glimpse of Liam Neeson’s High T (head of the UK MI branch) and the tiny alien voiced by Kumail Nanjiani. Oh, and there are still plenty of action set pieces to witness throughout London and the Sahara. The synopsis:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Men in Black: International opens on June 14, 2019.