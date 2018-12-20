Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first trailer for Men in Black: International is here, and to paraphrase Will Smith in the original Men in Black, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson make it look good. Taking over for the Fresh Prince and Tommy Lee Jones are the Thor: Ragnarok (and Avengers: Endgame?) co-stars, who play Agents H (Hemsworth) and M (Thompson). They are the galaxy defenders, obviously, with Agent M as the new, aliens exist? recruit and Agent H “as the agency’s best operative [and] taco enthusiast,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Also along for the ride, possibly through the Midtown Tunnel, are Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, and Kumail Nanjiani. Interestingly, the trailer above plays up the action set pieces more than the comedic moments in the F. Gary Gray-directed film, but even when Hemsworth and Thompson are turning a car into a CGI laser-gun, their chemistry is readily apparent. Also, the coffee aliens are back. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Men in Black: International opens on June 14, 2019.