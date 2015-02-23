Meryl Streep’s GIF Reaction To Patricia Arquette’s Oscar Speech Was Priceless

During Patricia Arquette’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, the Boyhood actress decided to take 10 seconds to talk about wage equality, saying:
“To every woman who gave birth to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights. It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all. Equal rights for women in the United States of America.”
It was a great moment, but the reaction from Meryl Streep (who lost out to Arquette in that category) and Jennifer Lopez may have been the best reaction of the night:
You go, Meryl.
My group all laughed at this. The only woman missing from that shot was Oprah. Then you’d have had 3 of the most well to do women there talking about equality for women.
Yes that’s true, doesn’t argue against the point, but it is true that those women have money. And in the end, isn’t that what really matters when you make policy?
Yes, you can think of three highly paid women. Congrats. Now, what about the rest of them?
Isn’t that the decent thing about this? They don’t have to care about this issue – they’re set. But Patricia Arquette makes this scene and now it’s on people’s lips. And all these mega-rich actresses are behind her.
Would you rather expect to see Meryl Streep spitting on homeless people or something?
Classy response. How dare she do anything other than cook your food and wash your dishes. The nerve…
Patricia Arquette has aged horribly. Watching Boyhood was like watching beauty wither.
Those crazy “liberals” wanting equal pay for equal work. How “gay”…
Your ignorance is still showing…
lol the American Enterprise Institute.
That is some seriously stupid shit.
Ok refute it than.
People without jobs can’t “refute” anything about how people work.
Apples should always be compared to oranges when it supports pseudo-profundity.
Patricia Arquette makes a bold statement and everyone cares about Meryl Streep’s reaction.
“You go, Meryl”
It’s pretty easy for a millionaire to demand wage equality. But whatever, fuck it, anything that keeps the conversation going, cause the wage gap is bullshit
You got to love the rightwingers who hate on women. Shouldn’t you be at a KKK meeting?
The Country Music Awards=you’re wrong.
Please explain the logistics of a ‘straight’ circle jerk.
In other news, J.Lo is worth roughly 300 million dollars for a woman who’s a below average actor/singer/dancer/tv personality since the late 80’s / early 90’s, while Mel Brooks, one of the few EGOT winners, has been entertaining since the late 40’s / early 50’s has a net worth of roughly 90 million.
Equal pay? I think it’s about time a Jewish man caught a break in Hollywood and is paid accordingly….
Way to cherry pick there.
That’s like saying Walter Payton didn’t catch a break because his peak salary was orders of magnitude lower than guys like Marshawn Lynch get now.
*forgot to use sarcasm font*
I’ve driven by Meryl Streep’s estate in northwest CT on many occasions. I would someday like to have my pay equal hers.
Too bad my acting coach kept giving me references that included the phrase ‘talentless hack”.
It’s a false narrative that’s already been disproven as hack science. Comparing a position in medicine to a school teacher is not clean research. Having said that, like it matters…Kennedy already signed an equal pay law in place in 1963…what’s left to argue?
Well, that’s that then. Let’s go home everybody!
can we just stop it with all the meryl streep? i’m all for closing the wage gap but her?……no more.
golly gosh there sure is a lot of butthurt down here.
“Yeah, Liberal Hollywood sucks”
– Person reading an television blog
I think Arquette is just bitter that she worked for free on Boyhood. I think we can all agree that there should be equal pay for equal work no matter who does the job, but the idea of the Government dictating what employers pay their workers is completely stupid and enters territory I don’t think the majority want. This argument is especially ironic coming from Hollywood where an A-list actor like Tom Cruise could make 30 million for a role when some no-name actor would get paid industry minimum.
Arquette hasn’t been a big name in Hollywood the past 15 years, mostly doing TV work, and in a lot of interviews she pointed out she worked for free on Boyhood. I think she’s a bit bitter and wants to make sure she cashes in on Oscar gold.
Hmmm, that wasn’t even funny when you wrote it the first time. At least that person was saying stupid sexist things. Not sure why you’re being such a fucking asshole to me though.