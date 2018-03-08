Frances McDormand made plenty of headlines and created this year’s stand-out Oscar moment in the process with her win for Best Actress. As she asked the female nominees to stand up during her Best Actress acceptance speech, McDormand talked about an inclusion rider and how it needs to be added to more contracts. The inclusion rider ensures that at least 50 percent of the cast and crew are diverse or represent the world in which we’re currently living. McDormand had only heard about it a week before the Oscars according to Vulture, but it seems like it might already be catching on.
Michael B. Jordan, still riding high off his Black Panther success and some impressive roles over the past few years, posted on Instagram this evening that he will be adopting an inclusion rider for all projects created by his production company, Outlier Society, that he launched in 2016:
In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.
bwhahah, whatever. Hes trying to advertise his company 1st of all, and the inclusion rider ensures that at least 50 percent of the cast and crew are diverse? So if he ever came back for Black Panther 2 (no Spoilers) He wouldn’t work on that movie unless half the actors are white? huh? Inclusion Rider. Yeah right!
Diverse just means non straight cis white male. Don’t be a Russian nazi.
Does Outlier Society produce Black Panther 2? He specifically said the rider is for projects his production company is doing, not movies he star in.
While the sentiment behind it is sound, in practice it means people being hired for what they are rather than being the best person for the job. I mean, they could be the best person for that job, but there would always be that question of doubt.
You have no idea how the real word works. It’s cute.
Jesus Hollywood really cannot help itself.
I’m glad you are not involved in any mission to make American society a better, more inclusive place. So go focus on something that is important to you, like buying a nicer dashcam or finding a high capacity microSD card on the cheap.
Although the sentiment is nice, it would not always work. Say you are filming on location in say India, now you would have to bring extra white ppl from America to fill the rider to be grips, extras etc? And in front of the camera if you are making a period piece, now all of a sudden the king of England is Polynesian (Rock as the king of England would be bad ass). The idea is good, but you can’t force ppl to be PC, there would just be more backlash. Like most things commercial, let the market decide. Movie goers will make their voices heard with their wallets.
Aww, is that sentiment nice? Word?