Getty Images

Frances McDormand made plenty of headlines and created this year’s stand-out Oscar moment in the process with her win for Best Actress. As she asked the female nominees to stand up during her Best Actress acceptance speech, McDormand talked about an inclusion rider and how it needs to be added to more contracts. The inclusion rider ensures that at least 50 percent of the cast and crew are diverse or represent the world in which we’re currently living. McDormand had only heard about it a week before the Oscars according to Vulture, but it seems like it might already be catching on.

Michael B. Jordan, still riding high off his Black Panther success and some impressive roles over the past few years, posted on Instagram this evening that he will be adopting an inclusion rider for all projects created by his production company, Outlier Society, that he launched in 2016: