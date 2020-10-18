Michael B. Jordan has already made his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s officially turning his attention to DC Comics. The actor and one of the stars of Black Panther is taking some time away from thirst trapping as voter outreach to get involved behind the camera in the DC Universe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jordan will serve as a producer on Static Shock, a film DC announced at DC FanDome earlier in the summer.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” said Jordan in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.” Outlier will be in the creative center of the Static feature and for Jordan, a comic book fan, this is an opportunity for not only for some world-building but to be directly involved in franchise-building. Should the first movie spark a hit, a multi-platform franchise could be born.

Jordan certainly understands the significance of Static, a character introduced in 1993 by Milestone Comics, a company founded by Black writers and artists attempting to make comics more inclusive for people of color that was distributed by DC. And his presence on the project certainly adds some considerable attention to the project, as his turn as Killmonger in Black Panther was one of the most compelling performances in what was an historic and award-winning superhero film.

[via THR]