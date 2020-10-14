The 2020 presidential election isn’t until November 3, but early voting is an option in many states. Residents of Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota, and Wyoming have been able to vote since mid-September, while the polls are open, or will be open later this week, in Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. You can find the complete Early Voting calendar here, or better yet, stare at the photo below of Michael B. Jordan encouraging his millions of social media followers to vote, then check out the calendar. You might need a drink between the two activities, however, since MBJ’s snap will leave you feeling… thirsty.

“Vote Early,” the Creed star tweeted, along with a shirtless photo and a green checkmark and the little-used ballot box emojis. He also did the Lin-Manuel Miranda lip bite (what would Coach Taylor say?). The replies are what you’d expect. “Thirst trapping for the greater good, by any means necessary,” one person wrote, while another responded with a photo of Idris Elba on The Office saying, “I am aware of the effect I have on women.” Timothée Chalamet also uploaded a selfie to his social media accounts on Tuesday, and while his photo isn’t as horny as MBJ’s, don’t tell that to Armie Hammer.

Three eggplants, five sweat droplets, four hearts, four fires. But no peaches?