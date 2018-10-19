David Beeler

Michael D. Cohen is an actor probably best known for starring in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. You may also know him from his work in films like Whiplash and Suburbicon. Currently, he’s starring alongside Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson in, An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, which opens on Friday, October 19. Michael was nice enough to take some time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Directions to the bathroom.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@ericthetrainer – Total goofball – educational and inspiring.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Episodes of Henry Danger and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

The hardest thing to make with the most expensive ingredients. I’d take one bite, send it back to the chef, then — mic drop — die.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

www.mountainproject.com

http://www.washingtonpost.com

Shameless admission… www.michaeldcohenstudio.com

Shameless flattery… http://www.uproxx.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Aha!” by Pentatonix – only because iTunes is alphabetized so it starts with ‘A’ when I plug my phone into my car. I love Pentatonix but SHUT UP already!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

You know that ski trip you’ll go on when you’re 25? Don’t.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Homeopathic cures for cellulitis” — one of our crew got a bad case of it so I wanted to find him the right remedy

9. Dogs or cats?

DOGS all the way. I need attention. I need to be licked. I need to be needed. I play ball. Squirrel.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

That violin dude in the subway at Christopher Street station in NYC.