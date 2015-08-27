First Look: Michael Fassbender In ‘Assassin’s Creed’

#Assassin's Creed #Michael Fassbender
08.27.15 3 years ago 3 Comments

We don’t have the rights to the photo, but you can check out the first picture of Michael Fassbender in full Callum Lynch regalia over at Yahoo! He’s dressed like an assassin straight out of the Assassin’s Creed game for the upcoming film adaptation, which we will never not call Fassassin’s Creed. We’ve sworn to follow a creed of our own, one which calls for every pun to be hurled at a probably-groaning audience. Dad jokes, we got ’em.

Callum Lynch is a character created specifically for the movie (although Ubisoft originally wanted Fassbender to portray Altair). So who the heck is Callum Lynch? Yahoo! explains:

Lynch discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society through unlocked genetic memories that allow him to relive the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th century Spain. After gaining incredible knowledge and skills, he’s poised to take on the oppressive Knights Templar in the present day.

Good to see Fox is finally releasing some of the details for the movie, which opens Dec. 21, 2016. Assassin’s Creed will reteam Fassbender with director Justin Kurzel (Macbeth) and has already signed co-stars Marion Cotillard, Michael K. Williams, and Ariane Labed.

And, of course, the full picture of Fassbender in costume is at Yahoo! Expect to see people dressed as him scaling the walls at next year’s Comic Cons. Assassin’s Creed cosplayers are dauntless.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Assassin's Creed#Michael Fassbender
TAGSAriane Labedassassin's creedJUSTIN KURZELMARION COTILLARDMICHAEL FASSBENDERMICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP