First Look: Michael Fassbender In ‘Assassin’s Creed’

First look! Michael Fassbender is a new character in the upcoming @assassinscreed movie. Go to http://t.co/bFDjHAHLhd pic.twitter.com/VdaR3h1y07 — Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) August 27, 2015

We don’t have the rights to the photo, but you can check out the first picture of Michael Fassbender in full Callum Lynch regalia over at Yahoo! He’s dressed like an assassin straight out of the Assassin’s Creed game for the upcoming film adaptation, which we will never not call Fassassin’s Creed. We’ve sworn to follow a creed of our own, one which calls for every pun to be hurled at a probably-groaning audience. Dad jokes, we got ’em.

Callum Lynch is a character created specifically for the movie (although Ubisoft originally wanted Fassbender to portray Altair). So who the heck is Callum Lynch? Yahoo! explains:

Lynch discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society through unlocked genetic memories that allow him to relive the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th century Spain. After gaining incredible knowledge and skills, he’s poised to take on the oppressive Knights Templar in the present day.

Good to see Fox is finally releasing some of the details for the movie, which opens Dec. 21, 2016. Assassin’s Creed will reteam Fassbender with director Justin Kurzel (Macbeth) and has already signed co-stars Marion Cotillard, Michael K. Williams, and Ariane Labed.

And, of course, the full picture of Fassbender in costume is at Yahoo! Expect to see people dressed as him scaling the walls at next year’s Comic Cons. Assassin’s Creed cosplayers are dauntless.