‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Was Reportedly Found Dead At 54

Actor Michael K. Williams was reportedly found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday. According to a report from Page Six, the 54-year-old actor was found dead according to a police source.

Though nothing was initially confirmed and an autopsy was yet to be conducted, the story mentions without proof that drugs may have been involved in his death.

“The Wire’’ actor Michael K. Williams was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse Monday afternoon, law-enforcement sources told The Post. … “No foul play indicated,” a police source said. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.” Williams was found dead by his nephew in the living room of his Kent Avenue pad in the luxury Williamsburg high-rise, sources said.

Williams was a standout in basically every movie and TV show he appeared in. A mainstay on HBO dramas, he shined as Omar Little in The Wire and again as Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire. He most recently appeared as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. His movie roles included 12 Years A Slave, Inherent Vice, and in the Bessie Smith biopic Bessie.

News of his death spread quickly on Monday and resulted in an outpouring of grief on social media, with many sharing scenes from his most memorable roles and the impact he had on Hollywood.

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

rest in peace to michael k. williams, who always found the beating heart and glimmering menace in every character. pic.twitter.com/zfMqjb2omG — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) September 6, 2021

Rest in power, Michael K. Williams 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/RCK4rhBqFA — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams Tribute to DMX. We have now lost both Michael & DMX in the same year. RIP. pic.twitter.com/zLGF1FZB2A — 4̷4̷4̷ (@pyrcuzi) September 6, 2021

Rest In Peace Michael K. Williams. Your commitment to our people and our struggle will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/jEClJXQ2zn — Stephen A. Green (@GreenTheRev) September 6, 2021

wonderful video if you want to know more about williams’ career beyond the wire. rip. https://t.co/tBuVonDm18 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 6, 2021

[via NY Post]