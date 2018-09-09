Michael K. Williams Still Wants A ‘Star Wars’ Movie On His Resume

Michael K. Williams was cut out of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he’s not bitter. The actor — best known for playing stick-up man Omar Little on The Wire — still wants to be in a Star Wars movie at some point.

Speaking to Variety while attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Williams admitted he still hadn’t seen Solo, for which he had shot scenes that wound up not being used. He had originally played the villainous character that wound up incarnated by Paul Bettany. When Ron Howard took over from first directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, there came massive re-shoots, which didn’t work with Williams’ schedule.

“I have not had the chance to see Solo, but shout-out to my cast mates,” Williams told Variety. “Even though I didn’t make the final cut, they’re still my cast mates. I love you guys.”

Williams then doubled down on his Star Wars love. “I’m quite sure I’ll get around to it but I’m more interested in getting another shot in being in that galaxy,” he said. “I would love another opportunity to be in Star Wars.

Williams was last seen in the remake Superfly. Next year he’ll be seen in Edward Norton’s screen adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s Motherless Brooklyn.

