Michael Keaton dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night where the late night host, who’s a big time comic book lover, couldn’t resist asking about Batman. Back in June, reports started coming out that Keaton is in talks to return as the Caped Crusader in the The Flash movie that’s now being directed by Andy Muschietti. Kimmel asked Keaton point blank if he can confirm the reports, and the two-time Dark Knight offered a fuzzy answer that’s not exactly a yes, but it isn’t a no.

“I can’t confirm anything,” Keaton responded. “We’re having discussions, as they say. We’re talking about it. We’ll see if it happens.”

However, while Keaton wouldn’t reveal any secrets about The Flash, including his own involvement, he was game for Kimmel’s next question: Who is the best Batman? “Me,” Keaton answered around the 4:00 minute mark without even hesitating.

Keaton’s reluctance to confirm his casting in The Flash is most likely the result of the studio playing things close to the vest as is standard with most comic book movies. That said, fans who have been waiting for a solo film starring Ezra Miller are aware that The Flash has gone through a revolving door of writers and directors, so some cause for alarm is warranted. That said, Warner Bros. seems much more confident this time around. The Flash was featured prominently during this summer’s DC Fandome event, and Ben Affleck has reportedly been convinced to come back for one last ride as Batman.

Interestingly, Kimmel mentioned Affleck also appearing in The Flash, and Keaton didn’t correct him. He nodded his head, and then cracked a joke that “all 127 Batman” are in the movie, which suggests that Keaton is well aware of the plans to feature multiple Batmen from different realities in the solo flick.