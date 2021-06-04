With The Flash solo movie well into production, and Michael Keaton locked in to reprise his role as Batman after 30 years, director Andy Muschietti is finally teasing a look at what Keaton’s return will look like. Muschietti shared a blood-stained photo of the Batsuit on Instagram, and judging by the replies, fans are loving that The Flash movie is clearly sticking close to a previous design from the Tim Burton films.

While news of Keaton’s potential return broke back last year, the actor’s involvement was never set in stone until very recently. Just weeks before The Flash began filming in London, Keaton got candid in an interview and revealed that he might pass on coming back as Batman if the COVID rates didn’t improve. Via Deadline:

“I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

Whatever moves were made to address Keaton’s justified concerns worked because, less than a month later, he officially signed on to The Flash. However, he may not be the only Dark Knight on set. Ben Affleck’s Batman will reportedly have a presence in the Ezra Miller film, which will also see the debut of the DCEU’s Supergirl, played by The Young and the Restless actress Sarah Calle.

(Via Andy Muschietti on Instagram)