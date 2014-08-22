Trailer: Michael Shannon May Make ‘Young Ones’ The Rare Sci-Fi Western Worth Watching

On paper a sci-fi western sounds like a satisfying mashup, but unfortunately for every Star Wars that pulls it off, there are two or three Cowboys & Aliens debacles. I’m not entirely sure whether Young Ones will a good one or a bad one, but I’m leaning towards the former. The movie certainly looks stylish, and hey, I’m willing to give anything starring Michael Shannon a chance.
Check out the debut trailer for Young Ones below…
Ohhh, and by the way, this movie is being directed by Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother. Yeah. I thought I’d save that tidbit for last so it didn’t color your opinion of the trailer.
Via /Film
Looks pretty decent to me, and, like you said Birch, Agent Van Al… er, Michael Shannon.
If they’re going to use a name so close to “Young Guns,” they really should go all the way and have Shannon shout “IRRIGATORS! MOUNT UP, AND LET’S RIDE!”
Needs more Malcolm Reynolds.
I would have called it something like “The Water Wars” or something like that. People seem to go to movies with “War” in the title
Seems like the sci-fi elements are totally just an afterthought. Not quite sure, but I think I really like that. And of course, that’s a great cast. I’m interested.
Isn’t Elle Fanning a little young to be making out with Nicholas Hoult?
Looks cool. It’s gonna suck.
Having just watched Godzilla which turned out to be the 3rd worst movie I’ve seen this year after Noah and Transcendence, I am not going to get my hopes up too high on the basis of one good trailer.
COWBOYS AND ALIENS was actually a great movie that critics and fans enjoyed a lot.