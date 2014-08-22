Trailer: Michael Shannon May Make ‘Young Ones’ The Rare Sci-Fi Western Worth Watching

08.22.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

On paper a sci-fi western sounds like a satisfying mashup, but unfortunately for every Star Wars that pulls it off, there are two or three Cowboys & Aliens debacles. I’m not entirely sure whether Young Ones will a good one or a bad one, but I’m leaning towards the former. The movie certainly looks stylish, and hey, I’m willing to give anything starring Michael Shannon a chance.

Check out the debut trailer for Young Ones below…

Ohhh, and by the way, this movie is being directed by Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother. Yeah. I thought I’d save that tidbit for last so it didn’t color your opinion of the trailer.

Via /Film

