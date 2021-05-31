While Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, have been sharing posts of the seemingly paradisical Hawaiian vacation the two recently took with Shailene Woodley (Miles’s frequent co-star) and her fiancé/Super Bowl MVP/Jeopardy! host extraordinaire Aaron Rodgers, the getaway wasn’t 100 percent fun-filled.

On Friday morning, TMZ reported that the Top Gun: Maverick star had gotten into a physical altercation with someone while in the bathroom of Maui’s Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant, where Miles was dining with his wife. Keleigh posted about the incident on her Instagram stories that evening, which prompted People to track down the official police report. That report indicated that the “police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time.”

Though Teller — who was just announced as Armie Hammer’s replacement in The Offer, a series documenting the making of The Godfather — initially remained silent on the event, a joke made at the actor’s expense by Sirius XM host Pat McAfee finally elicited a reaction, along some small details about what happened:

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

While McAfee apologized, he wasn’t quite done yet:

Miles.. I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right… with that being said, it was a pretty good segue — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 29, 2021

The story, however, didn’t end there. Early Saturday morning, TMZ posted yet another story, this one claiming that while Teller may not have known the men who attacked him, there could be a connection between them. According to the site, “One of the men who allegedly put hands on Miles is married to a wedding planner, and the wedding planner seems to have history with Miles and his wife, Keleigh. Keleigh mentioned in a Vogue article she worked with the company to plan the nuptials.”