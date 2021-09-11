Tom Cruise is no stranger to long film shoots. Principal photography on Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick’s swan song, lasted over a year-and-a-half. Runner-up appears to be on the already delayed Mission: Impossible 7. Filming began on September 6, 2020. Now, just a hair over a year later, it’s a wrap on one of the longest and most tumultuous film shoots in Hollywood history.

Director Christopher McQuarrie broke the news on Saturday, in a post that lavished praise upon the production’s “indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew.”

The seventh in the long-running series had quite a production. It wasn’t just the hair-raising, death-defying stunts that ate up all the time. They also had to do it in the midst of a once-in-a-century public health crisis, and partly before vaccines had been made. Production had to be shut down more than once after COVID outbreaks. There were at least two reports of Cruise berating crew members who weren’t following safety protocols.

“Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible,” McQuarrie wrote. “Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved.” He concluded that the cast and crew were “the best in the world.”

So kudos to the ever-patient people who helped make Mission: Impossible 7 a reality. You’ll get to see the fruits of their labors when the film hits theaters in on September 30, 2022 — just over two years after they shot their first shot.

