Director Roland Emmerich is one of the best at making supremely stupid movies that are also entertaining as hell. I’m talking Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and White House Down. Moonfall looks like a nice addition to the dumb fun canon.

The official plot summary for the science-fiction disaster film begins, “In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.” That’s the good stuff. It continues:

With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

I always knew Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Sam from Game of Thrones would save us all from the moon (and moon monsters???) from killing everyone on Earth. Moonfall, which also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland, opens on February 4, 2022.