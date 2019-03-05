Warner Bros.

While the world (?) waits (??) patiently (???) for his Joker to return, Jared Leto has flipped from DC to Marvel for Morbius. The film, directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life), follows Michael Morbius, a biochemist with a rare blood disorder who experiments on himself and becomes a “living vampire.” Leto plays the eponymous role, who debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #101, along with Matt Smith and Jared Harris in undisclosed parts. Morbius is set in Sony’s Marvel Universe alongside Venom, and hopefully, it’s just as weird (Leto will be forgiven for “DAMAGED” if he chomps into a lobster). You wouldn’t know either way from the first look that the Suicide Squad star shared on Twitter.

“1 week down…11 to go,” the tweet reads (with a pair of vampire emojis thrown in for good measure). “Get Ready #MORBIUS.” Leto is purposefully hidden by a clapboard, so as to not spoil his vampiric chompers. Save it for the trailer.

Although Morbius is set in a universe where Spider-Man exists, don’t expect your friendly neighborhood arachnid to show up — also don’t get your hopes up that the film will be rated R. “If the success of the story depends on being R-rated, then, of course, we can do it,” producer Avi Arad told Collider. “But at least for me, I have grandkids, kids, whatever, all these things, and some of these movies, they’re dying to see. You know? As I took my grandson, seven, to the recording session of Venom. And he had the time of his life.”

Hm, yeah, maybe seven-year-olds should skip Morbius.

MARVEL

That’s scary enough even without Jared Leto’s involvement!

(Via Collider)