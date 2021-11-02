What a wild few years this has been for release dates. Morbius was initially due in October 2020, and we saw the first teaser trailer trailer in January 2020, after significant interest in a moody first look from Jared Leto. That interest, most likely, sourced from people wondering how he’d make a comic-book comeback from his rather awful Joker turn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Now, the timeline is all fudged because Leto struck a different Joker turn in Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, and he’s also preparing to play the most cartoony Gucci family member of all in House of Gucci.

The dude is addicted to prosthetics and not looking like himself. That much is evident, and after a featurette showed Leto promising a “web of possibilities” (the Tobey Maguire-Spidey fans enjoyed that one), we’ve got a full-on trailer. Yep, the Sony powers that be knew that we wanted to see Michael Keaton as Vulture and Jared Harris as the most dignified guy in the room. From the synopsis:

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Leto, for better or for worse, is making his official debut in the Sony Marvel Universe as Michael Morbius, a brilliant biochemist who becomes The Living Vampire in a Spider-Man spinoff (about the character who hails from 1971’s Amazing Spider-Man #101 issue). It sounds like Michael Morbius is not-so brilliant from the way that he botched his own self-experiment, and even though there’s a split second of Ripped Leto, this trailer frankly makes me want to watch The Fly, so there’s that. Yep, the powers that be really wanna build up the Sony Spider-Man Universe, although this probably won’t arrive with the fanfare of those Venom flicks. Still, we’re getting more comic-book Michael Keaton, and that’s never a bad thing.

Morbius arrives in theaters on January 28, 2022.