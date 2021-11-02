With the new Morbius trailer released into the wild on Tuesday morning, Marvel fans naturally started sifting through the preview of the Jared Leto vampire flick with a fine-tooth comb for Easter eggs, but what they found has them more confused than ever.

To set the stage, a day before the new trailer hit, Sony unveiled a featurette where Leto not so subtly says that Morbius opens up a “web of opportunity,” which is an obvious reference to Spider-Man. So when the new Morbius trailer dropped, fans were expecting at least a few nods to Tom Holland‘s hero, and those were definitely there in the form of Michael Keaton’s Vulture and references to Mysterio being “murdered” in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Going off of those clues, it would seem that Morbius is set in the current MCU. Not so fast.

In a noticeable move to prop up Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Venom is referenced twice in the trailer. First, in a subtle line about San Francisco, and then less subtly, by Leto’s Morbius joking about being Venom. Considering Venom isn’t part of the MCU (yet), this is a wild addition to the trailer. And things get even weirder as the trailer includes visual nods to both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man.

With so many conflicting Easter eggs bouncing around, Marvel fans are more confused than ever as to what universe Morbius is actually in, but it should be noted that the film arrives after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will undoubtedly disrupt the status quo as Spidey and Doctor Strange get in way over their heads by messing with the multiverse.

You can see some of the Morbius reactions below:

The new Morbius trailer references Venom, we see Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Tobey’s Spider-Man painted on a wall and the Oscorp logo is from the TASM universe. WHAT IS GOING ON?!! pic.twitter.com/7ozds6OEhg — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 2, 2021

Morbius is so confusing😭, wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/DD6sFsgpbI — 『C H I L D S U P P O R T』 (@eatdabootyBM) November 1, 2021

So.#Morbius has

– Raimi Spidey's pic

– Murderer = Mysterio (Sony-MCU)

– Vulture from Sony-MCU

– Black Cat and Rhino from TASM-verse. WTF is happening in the movie!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0KOXToyIYN — Chronicles (Personal) (@Chroni_cles) November 1, 2021

– MCU Vulture

– Raimi Spider-Man poster

– TASM Oscorp

– Black Cat and Rhino easter eggs

– Morbius saying "I am Venom"

– "Web of opportunity" MORBIUS is a love letter to the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/Cdq6EJC6X4 — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) November 2, 2021

The #Morbius film uses Raimi Daily Bugle logo, Raimi Spider-Man art, TASM Oscorp logo, MCU Spider-Man murderer plot points, and MCU Vulture. What the fuck. — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 1, 2021

"Which universe should Morbius be set in? Raimi-verse? TASM? Or the MCU? 🤔" Sony: YES pic.twitter.com/gGnbrnzSG5 — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) November 1, 2021

Morbius flies into theaters on January 28, 2022.