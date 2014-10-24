More ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Footage Will Air During ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Marvel and ABC were hoping to lure back the nearly 8 million viewers they’ve lost since the first episode of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. To get back those viewers and try to convince them the second season is way better than the first, they were going to premiere the first trailer to Avengers: Age of Ultron during the show next week, annnnnnnd here’s that trailer. Just a bit early.

So now what? Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. just had it’s worst week in the ratings (4.36 million viewers), so they need that sweet, sweet exclusive Ultron footage. Well, there’s good news for the show and for us. Marvel is releasing new footage to air on ABC, both during S.H.I.E.L.D. and as a Marvel 75th anniversary special, reports Coming Soon:

Marvel Studios has revealed that the upcoming “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” episode will offer even more footage from the May 1, 2015 release! Then, on Tuesday, November 4, ABC will air the special “Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!” and offer even more Avengers: Age of Ultron goodness. Look for both to air on ABC at 9:00pm ET/PT on October 28 and November 4, respectively.

Come next Tuesday night, we’ll be sure to overanalyze the footage, GIF and meme it, and post any concept art or mashups we can find on these here internets. Obsessing over explodey superhero goodness is our business, and business is good.