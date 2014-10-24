More ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Footage Will Air During ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Marvel and ABC were hoping to lure back the nearly 8 million viewers they’ve lost since the first episode of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. To get back those viewers and try to convince them the second season is way better than the first, they were going to premiere the first trailer to Avengers: Age of Ultron during the show next week, annnnnnnd here’s that trailer. Just a bit early.
So now what? Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. just had it’s worst week in the ratings (4.36 million viewers), so they need that sweet, sweet exclusive Ultron footage. Well, there’s good news for the show and for us. Marvel is releasing new footage to air on ABC, both during S.H.I.E.L.D. and as a Marvel 75th anniversary special, reports Coming Soon:
Marvel Studios has revealed that the upcoming “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” episode will offer even more footage from the May 1, 2015 release! Then, on Tuesday, November 4, ABC will air the special “Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!” and offer even more Avengers: Age of Ultron goodness. Look for both to air on ABC at 9:00pm ET/PT on October 28 and November 4, respectively.
Come next Tuesday night, we’ll be sure to overanalyze the footage, GIF and meme it, and post any concept art or mashups we can find on these here internets. Obsessing over explodey superhero goodness is our business, and business is good.
i really hope the ratings pick up. the show s good for what it is
And its getting better
Indeed.
you guys are hilarious.
It’s a shame that the ratings have gone down as the quality has improved.
Especially this last episode. I love Mockingbird, and hers was a great introduction to the series.
“Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. just had it’s worst week in the ratings…”
Which is a shame, because the show have been consistently better this season so far. Also, pretty obvious Uproxx don’t like it, mind you.
Sorry SHIELD, cats already out the bag. Unless it’s a whole new trailer, I’ll just wait till you guys drop the 2-3 new pictures/scenes on this site the following day.
I wonder if the World Series hurt it this week? And it’ll get a bump once the DVR numbers are factored in?
The show has and continues to get progressively better with each episode since mid season 1, and what are people even watching on Tuesday nights anyway? NCIS and New Girl? Or do people think it’s so bad that they are just watching nothing?
I always watch it on Hulu the next day, so I really hope those viewers count into the ratings. Otherwise I doubt anyone has a realistic picture of who is watching.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand my prostate exploded.
As much as I enjoy the show, I’d be okay if it ended after this year. Maybe one more season… but if they drag it out, it’ll keep getting bogged down by the movies and start to suck again.
It has its own legs now. This is a shame.
Glad you guys are enjoying the mediocrity. I can only lower the bar so far, myself.
It’s also good to know that the MC is staying far the fuck away from this mistake. I’d hate to have to pay attention to this assembly line shit so that something makes sense in one of the movies.
*MCU
Yeah, WHY DOESN’T Warming Glow cover ‘Agents of SHIELD?’ Or ‘The Strain’ for that matter? I love this site for the day after write ups and am disappointed that certain shows seem to be ignored altogether.
We used to do Agents Of SHIELD recaps like this one (they were on Gamma Squad and may not have displayed on the Warming Glow mainpage), but I don’t know if enough people were reading and sharing them. Writing recaps is time consuming.
the strain is a blight on FX’s diminishing reputation. in my mind at least. likewise the same could be said about agents of shield and the MCU