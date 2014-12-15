Morgan Freeman Is In The Running To Play The Ancient One In ‘Doctor Strange’

Shutterstock

So, we know Benedict Cumberbatch will be starring in Doctor Strange, but the movie can’t just be Cumberbatch casting magic spells with those velvety pipes while staring smolderingly at the camera for 2 hours. Well, it could be, but it probably won’t – there must be some other characters in the movie.

Well, apparently there are, because rumors have begun to swirl about who might be cast as the Ancient One. The Ancient One was the original Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, who mentored Doctor Strange, eventually passing the Sorcerer Supreme title down to him. It’s the kind of role that requires somebody the audience will instantly respect, somebody with some gravitas, so of course Morgan Freeman has reportedly been approached to play the character. Hey, if a guy can be a kindly mentor to Batman, he can be a kindly mentor to anybody.

Freeman isn’t the only actor up for the role though – Bill Nighy and Ken Watanabe are also being considered, although let’s be real here, they’re just backups in case Morgan Freeman is too busy being President or God or God-President or maybe just having a nap.

What do you folks think? Who should play Cumberbatch’s mentor in Doctor Strange?

Via Latino-Review