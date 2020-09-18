Thanks to the headline-grabbing reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston and an impressive line-up of A-list stars, the charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High already had people’s attention as the virtual table read kicked off on Thursday night. But nobody could’ve been prepared for what exactly that reunion entailed.

Not only did Pitt and Aniston have to act out the classic pool scene where a bikini-clad Phoebe Cates catches a pants-less Judge Reinhold watching her get out of the pool, but the embarrassing self-love moment was narrated by Morgan Freeman. After the allure of seeing Pitt and Aniston together again died down, Freeman started trending on Twitter for the narration, and frankly, he deserves all of the awards for this level of craftsmanship. In the words of Julia Roberts at the end of the table read, “Morgan Freeman, you’re the MVP!”

You can watch the scene below:

Best thing you will see on the Internet today: Morgan Freeman narrating the masturbation scene from "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt playing Linda and Brad. pic.twitter.com/nrIcjBEgAH — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 18, 2020

Organized by comedian Dane Cook, the virtual table read raised funds for CORE and REFORM Alliance, and it boasted an all-star cast that included Pitt, Aniston, Freeman, Roberts, Sean Penn, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, and John Legend. As for what prompted Cook to slap together the event, here’s what he told People:

“It’s hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s—, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn’t see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn’t it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool.”

According to Cook, Jennifer Aniston was particularly “gung-ho” about the project, and once Julia Roberts was in the bag, he knew this could “go the distance.”

(Via People)