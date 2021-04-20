Ahead of its theatrical and streaming release this Friday, Warner Bros. has made the first seven minutes of Mortal Kombat available online, and the new footage makes it very clear that the film will not make the PG-13 mistake of its predecessors by skimping on the blood that defines the brutal video game series. Set in feudal Japan, the opening scene sets the stage for a centuries-long conflict between Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Bi-Han (Joe Taslim), who are best known as the fan-favorite characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero, respectively.

From the clip, we learn how Ban-Hi murdered Hanzo’s family to settle a score between their two clans. But Hanzo proves himself to be a deadly force to be reckoned with as he effortlessly carves his way through Ban-Hi’s men (and their faces) after quickly fashioning Scorpion’s trademark weapon out of a nearby rope and gardening knife. However, just as the two bitter rivals get ready to go head-to-head, the footage cuts out, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger moment until they catch the film later this week in theaters or on HBO Max.

You can watch the opening scene of Mortal Kombat by following the link below. (Warning: The video is age-restricted due to the aforementioned blood, stabbing, and murder.)

Mortal Kombat fights its way into theaters and on HBO Max on April 23, 2021