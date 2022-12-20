With only a few movies left to be released in 2022 (Babylon, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Women Talking), it’s time to look ahead to next year.

Fandango polled 5,000 moviegoers to find 2023’s most anticipated movies. There must be a mistake, because Barbie isn’t #1. Instead, the honor goes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, followed by Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That’s a lot of Marvel (DC is bigger on certain websites), and a lot of sequels. In fact, there’s only non-sequel in the top 10: The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Other results of the annual Fandango survey: –99% are excited to see more new movies debuting in theaters. –97% will attend the theater more often in 2023 than in 2022. –82% claim the moviegoing experience can’t be recreated at home. –72% would like to see more movies in IMAX and other premium large screen formats.

Here’s the complete list, along with release dates:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

2. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25)

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14)

8. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes (November 17)

9. Creed III (March 3)

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7)

Highly-anticipated movies that didn’t make the cut include Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, and Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Cocaine bears, murder dolls, and male strippers just can’t catch a break, y’know?

(Via Deadline)