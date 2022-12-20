With only a few movies left to be released in 2022 (Babylon, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Women Talking), it’s time to look ahead to next year.
Fandango polled 5,000 moviegoers to find 2023’s most anticipated movies. There must be a mistake, because Barbie isn’t #1. Instead, the honor goes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, followed by Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That’s a lot of Marvel (DC is bigger on certain websites), and a lot of sequels. In fact, there’s only non-sequel in the top 10: The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Other results of the annual Fandango survey:
–99% are excited to see more new movies debuting in theaters.
–97% will attend the theater more often in 2023 than in 2022.
–82% claim the moviegoing experience can’t be recreated at home.
–72% would like to see more movies in IMAX and other premium large screen formats.
Here’s the complete list, along with release dates:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)
2. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)
3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)
4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)
6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25)
7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14)
8. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes (November 17)
9. Creed III (March 3)
10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7)
Highly-anticipated movies that didn’t make the cut include Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, and Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Cocaine bears, murder dolls, and male strippers just can’t catch a break, y’know?
(Via Deadline)