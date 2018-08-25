MoviePass Kills Its Annual Subscriptions In Its Latest Attempt To Survive

08.25.18 1 hour ago

MOVIEPASS

The MoviePass movie is going to be amazing. The latest random news on the once mighty, now falling (and falling, and falling) movie subscription giant is this: Those cheaper annual subscription packages? Not only can you no longer buy them, those who had them are being downgraded to monthly. Wheeee!

The news came Friday, in an e-mail to all MoviePass subscribers.

“We want to thank you for being a loyal member of our annual MoviePass plan,” the message read. “Your commitment to MoviePass has contributed to making our vision for an accessible and affordable moviegoing experience a reality. After experimenting with different models and options, we believe that our current monthly plan captures the need of our community — keeping prices low while continually striving to offer a wider selection of films.”

That means no monthly option, just the monthly plan that now lets subscribers see three moves a month, though which movies are available per day is constantly changing.

Around The Web

TAGSHAPPYTIME MURDERSMOVIEPASS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP