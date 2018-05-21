The Trailer For Andy Serkis’ Gritty ‘Jungle Book’ Movie ‘Mowgli’ Is Here

05.21.18 42 mins ago

Mowgli, which has been in development since 2012, cycled through rumored directors, including Harry Potter writer Steve Kloves and Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant), before finally landing on Andy Serkis. It was inspired choice, not only because the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor (who worked as a second-unit director on Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy) knows his monkeys, but also because of the film’s reliance on motion-capture performance.

That’s Serkis as bear Baloo, Christian Bale as panther Bagheera, Benedict Cumberbatch as tiger Shere Khan (now that’s good casting), and Cate Blanchett as snake Kaa, as well as live-action roles for Matthew Rhys, Freida Pinto, and Rohan Chand as Mowgli. This adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s iconic stories is darker, grittier, and bloodier than the Disney remake that came out in 2016, and with fewer songs. In other words, this ain’t your daddy’s Jungle Book.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The story follows the upbringing of the human child Mowgli, raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo and a panther named Bagheera, Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own. All but one: the fearsome tiger Shere Khan. But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins.

Mowgli opens on October 18.

Around The Web

TAGSANDY SERKISMovie TrailersMowgliTHE JUNGLE BOOK

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 6 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP