One of the best rides at the Disney parks, the Haunted Mansion, is being turned into a movie starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson. I’m sure it will be good, or at least better than the existing Haunted Mansion movie with Eddie Murphy. But it’s lacking one key competent: the Muppets.

Muppets Haunted Mansion has Gonzo taking on “the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion.” (Sidenote: I know Gonzo has been teamed up with Pepe the King Prawn for years now, but I miss his adventures with Rizzo. Pepe’s cool and all, but he’s no Rizzo — Roy Kent understands.) The Disney+ special also features non-Muppets Will Arnett (as the Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, and Taraji P. Henson, as well as Alfonso Ribeiro, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Justina Machado, Chrissy Metz, Pat Sajak, John Stamos, and in one of his final roles, the late Ed Asner.

Meanwhile, Miss Piggy plays Madame Leota, which is inspired casting.

Muppet Haunted Mansion, which is shockingly the Muppets’ first Halloween special, premieres on Disney+ on October 8. This song still slaps.