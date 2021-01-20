To call The Naked Gun movies “stupid” is not an insult. From the Files of Police Squad!, The Smell of Fear, and The Final Insult are funny, because they’re stupid. It’s a compliment. The scene where Jane Spencer tells Frank Drebin that she practices safe sex and he replies “so do I” before they both put on full-body condoms? To me, you are perfect. It’s hard to imagine a Naked Gun movie without quintessential straight man Leslie Nielsen, who died in 2010, but according to Liam Neeson, he’s been “approached” for a reboot. And because everyone loved the first time they worked together, the person doing the approaching was Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Neeson said that he’s probably done making action movies after this year. “I’m 68 and a half, 69 this year. There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there’s a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it,” he revealed. “Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.” He’s not done with acting, however. “I’ve been approached by Seth McFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films,” he said, adding, “It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know.”

No one tell O.J. about this. There’s nothing to see here, Nordberg.

