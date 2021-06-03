Nathalie Emmanuel is a key member of the Fast & Furious family (even if she can’t drive), but she’s best known for playing Missandei on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Missandei was freed from slavery by Daenerys Targaryen and became one of her most trusted advisors until, well, let’s pretend the final season never happened, deal? She was also part of one of the show’s endearing romantic relationships with Grey Worm, who she had a memorable nude scene with. In an interview with the Make It Reign podcast, Emmanuel discussed how stripping down on Thrones impacted her career.

“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” she said (via Winter is Coming). “And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was open to do anything because I did it on that one show. But what people didn’t realize is I agreed terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.” Emmanuel continued:

“Frankly, if someone was like, ‘Well we need this nudity,’ I would be like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative difference and that’s fine.’”

Emmanuel will next appear in F9 and the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, as well as a new season of Netflix’s wonderful The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. OK, you got me. That one’s not actually happening, but a guy (or Gelfling) can dream, right?

The #GOT & #FastAndFurious9 queen Nathalie Emmanuel joined me on the latest episode of my podcast Make It Reign opening up about bullying, setting boundaries (especially when it comes to nudity on screen) & representation. @missnemmanuel you are epic! https://t.co/aHUegXotEi pic.twitter.com/m0Sno8LBE9 — Josh Newis-Smith (@joshingtonhosts) June 1, 2021

(Via Winter is Coming)