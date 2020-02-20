Nathan Fillion Is Keeping His ‘The Suicide Squad’ Role A ‘Super Duper Secret’

Last September, director James Gunn tweeted the cast list for The Suicide Squad (“don’t get too attached,” he wrote), including Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, all returning from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. He also included the newcomers to the DC universe, like John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, and Taika Waititi, but noticeably left out who they’re playing. One of those new faces, Nathan Fillion, has heard the speculation that he’s playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, and he’s fine with it.

“That was never a comic I really dived into, so I didn’t really know who that was that they were talking about, and it certainly wasn’t the name I was reading in the script,” the Joss Whedon regular told SiriusXM (via THR). “So, I just said, ‘Yeah, yeah, go for it. Whatever you guys think is great, so long as you’re not asking…’ It’s so secret. It’s so super duper secret.” Arm-Fall-Off-Boy’s powers are self-explanatory — he uses his detachable limbs as weapons — and you can understand why Gunn, with his Troma background, would be interested in such a weird character. But both he and Fillion continue to deny the rumor.

Fillion continued, “Everything that you get from them has your name plastered across it so you can never distribute it, they’ll know. I start to sweat a bit when people start getting close to what I would consider is something that is actually accurate. I’m the worst liar.” He won’t have to lie too much longer: The Suicide Squad comes out on August 6, 2021.

