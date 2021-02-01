As hundreds of millions continue to be gained and lost on GameStop stock, Netflix is at work developing a movie that will pit Redditors against Wall Street. Deadline reports that Mark Boal, the Oscar-winning writer of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, is “in negotiations” to write a screenplay about everything happening with GameStop, Reddit, hedge fund investors, and Robinhood. Margot Robbie and her bathtub are busy, but To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is attached “to play a major role,” hopefully as Robinhood’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3-looking CEO, or maybe an Elon Musk-type billionaire who tweets too much. Spill the beans, dude.

The still-untitled film will “use the GameStop episode as a specific way to shine a light on the phenomenon of how social media has leveled the playing field and allowed the masses to challenge status quo gatekeepers, for good and bad,” according to Deadline. “The examples range from the stock spike for GameStop, AMC, and other formerly lagging stocks that are subject to the short-selling maneuvers of billion-dollar hedge funds, to the social media spread of unfounded election rigging charges conveyed by conservative social media sites and Trump tweets that fired up right wing extremists to storm the Capitol while President Joe Biden’s election was being certified.”

That seems like A LOT to cover in one quickly-written movie, even with a writer as talented as Boal. But there’s likely to be multiple movies about the GameStop drama (MGM is on it, too,). Aaron Sorkin must be furious he didn’t get to it first, though.

(Via Deadline)