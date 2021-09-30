Move over, Heat, Reservoir Dogs, The Usual Suspects, The Town, Layer Cake, and Baby Driver. You all might be excellent heist films, but you’re about to be displaced in popularity because The Duke has arrived on the scene. Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed Simon Basset in the first season of Bridgerton (before leaving the show and upsetting fans), is entering heist-land. He’s moving onto other horizons including Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man and The Sandman on Audible. That’s not all, though.

The Wrap has details on the so-far vague untitled heist movie that will be directed by Noah Hawley (FX’s Legion and Fargo), who’s also writing with Netflix teaming up with the Russo Brothers’ ABGO production company. The Wrap has the scant details thus far:

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it will be a heist thriller based on an original idea from Hawley. “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire,” AGBO’s Mike Larocca said in a statement. “We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page.”

The Russos + Page + Hawley = one winning equation. That’s pretty much all that’s known at this time, but it sounds like more than enough? 8 billion clicks for The Duke.

