The 5 Best New Netflix Movies Streaming This November

Still not ready to head back to the movie theaters?

Then you’ll want to check out the roster of original movies Netflix has drafted this month. Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors duking it out in a stylish new Western, Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson starring in a black-and-white drama, and Lin-Manuel Miranda directing Andrew Garfield in a moving musical biopic — really, there’s something for everyone on the movie side of things this month.

Here are five of the best Netflix original films streaming this November.

The Harder They Fall (streaming 11/3)

Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield star in this slick, stylish Western from relative newcomer Jeymes Samuel. Majors plays a vengeful outlaw who decides to track down his longtime enemy (Elba) when he learns he’s been busted out of prison. The two men assemble their respective gangs for a dusty, lawless cat-and-mouse game set to a soundtrack from Jay-Z.

Passing (streaming 11/10)

Rebecca Hall serves as write and director on this moving black-and-white adaptation of a Nella Larsen novel. Tessa Thompson plays Irene, a young biracial woman living in Harlem in the 1920s. She reunites with her childhood friend Claire (Ruth Negga), also a biracial woman who has been “passing” as a white woman for years. The two strike up a complicated relationship as both are fascinated by the life the other lives.

Red Notice (streaming 11/12)

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson team up for this action-packed crime caper that’s purported to be the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made. Reynolds plays a snarky con-man, Johnson a no-nonsense Interpol agent. The pair must work together to track down the world’s greatest art thief (a deliciously bad Gal Gadot) who has her eye on a new mark.

tick, tick … BOOM! (streaming 11/19)

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs this musical drama starring Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, the iconic Broadway mastermind behind Rent. The film recounts Larson’s humble beginnings and his long, troubled process as he created one of the most recognized stage works of all time.

Bruised (streaming 11/24)

Halle Berry directs and stars in this sports drama that’s got some major Rocky vibes. Berry plays a once-great MMA fighter whose career has seen better days. After her young son comes to live with her, she mounts an epic comeback in the ring, fighting against her own demons as well as her opponents to cement her legacy and achieve a better life for her family.