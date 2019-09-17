“It’s only a field.”

“It’s just grass.”

Famous last words, right? Netflix proves with this trailer for In The Tall Grass that Stephen King possesses the ability to make anything terrifying. The upcoming movie, based upon the novella by King and on Joe Hill, aims to do just that. A stream of characters find themselves compelled to enter an absurdly tall patch of highway-side grass, never to emerge again. Or so that’s what we’re led to believe, and we hear from a (happily) trapped young boy that it’s much more convenient to find things “after they’re dead.” All of this sounds sounds simple enough in concept to reel in millions upon millions of clicks for the streaming giant, whose subscribers will want to know whether the film’s as silly or savvy as it sounds. Maybe both.

Also, since this is a horror movie, there’s a good chance that Patrick Wilson plays a role, and here he is, all ‘stached up.

From the synopsis:

When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.

Netflix’s In The Tall Grass doesn’t have an official release date yet.