Netflix

You may have been too busy bingeing episodes of The Haunting of Hill House or Frasier to notice this, but Netflix has for years stubbornly refused to release movies it owns to theaters. That goes for titles the streaming giant bought at film festivals to ones it funded entirely, like the Brad Pitt-starring War Machine. It’s made them infamous in the industry, their decision implying a grim future in which there may one day be no movie theaters at all and everyone watches cinema on their couch. Well, guess what? Netflix finally caved. A bit. Sort of.

According to Deadline, Netflix has made official that which had been suspected for the last few months: They’re giving some of their more prestigious awards season movies small, very small theatrical releases before they hit Netflix. Traditionally, any Netflix theatrical release was not only very limited, but the films went online on the same day.

The titles nabbing big screen releases are Alfonso Cuarón’s acclaimed memory piece Roma, the Sandra Bullock-starring Bird Box, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the latest from the beloved Coen brothers that’s a star-studded Western made of six stories.