More and more it feels like it’s Lin-Manuel Miranda’s vibrant, musical world and we’re all just living in it. Fresh off the success of HBO’s In The Heights, we now have a trailer for Sony and Netflix’s latest collaboration Vivo. The animated musical follows “one-of-a-kind kinkajou” Vivo (voiced by Miranda) as he leaves his Cuban home on a mission to deliver a love song his elderly owner Andrés wrote for the love of his life, Marta, before it’s too late. However, in true animated family film fashion, the journey is anything but short and sweet, and Vivo is faced with countless colorful personalities and just as many obstacles. Luckily for us, Miranda is also providing a handful of original songs for the film as well, making the perilous journey a lot more fun.

In addition to Miranda, Vivo features the vocal talents of Gloria Estefan, Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan De Marcos, Zoe Saldaña, Ynairaly Simo, Michael Rooker, Katie Lowes, Leslie David Baker, and more. The film is written by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) with The Croods’ Kirk DeMicco and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2’s Brandon Jeffords co-directing, and Tony and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire (The Greatest Showman) serving as its composer and executive music producer. The Netflix original exclusive hits the streaming service August 6, and promise to offer an “exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.”