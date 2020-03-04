Directed and written by Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats), Never Rarely Sometimes Always — not to be confused with Sometimes Always Never — won the prestigious Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Neorealism at Sundance, and it has a perfect 100 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Point is, this indie-drama, about two teenage girls (played by Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder) who leave small-town Pennsylvania after one of them becomes pregnant and they have to travel New York for an abortion, shouldn’t be missed.

Never Rarely is an “urgent, extraordinary film for this very moment,” writes Entertainment Weekly‘s Mary Sollosi in a glowing review, while the AV Club’s A.A. Dowd calls the film “vital and timely, especially at a moment when the legality of abortion is coming under fresh judicial attack, and lawmakers all over the country are trying to curtail a woman’s right to choose, increasingly with the proposed threat of severe punishment.” Also, the trailer is set to Sharon Van Etten’s aching “Seventeen” (she also appears in the cast) so, what are you waiting for? Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always opens on March 13.