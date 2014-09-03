Rumor Patrol: About Those ‘New’ Domains For Upcoming DC Comics Movies

You may have seen several sites reporting about four “new” domain names “recently registered” by Warner, suggesting they must be part of the nine untitled DC Cinematic Universe films. The story originated at Tech Times, who claimed Warner had just set up four domains — JusticeLeagueFilm.com, ShazamMovie.com, WonderWomanTheMovie.com, and AquamanMovie.com — which currently redirect to the Warner Bros. website.

While it is true Warner registered these sites — confirmed by a whois search — none of them are new. The only one close to being new is the Justice League domain, which was registered last year, about five months before Warner announced Zack Snyder will direct Justice League. The other three domains have existed for fourteen to fifteen years. Here’s what we tracked down:

JusticeLeagueFilm.com (whois) — created 11/27/2013 , updated 5/1/2014

, updated 5/1/2014 ShazamMovie.com (whois) — created 11/21/2000 , updated 2/4/2014

, updated 2/4/2014 WonderWomanTheMovie.com (whois) — created 8/5/1999 , updated 7/4/2014

, updated 7/4/2014 AquamanMovie.com (whois) — created 11/21/2000, updated 2/4/2014

We can understand why this story spread so quickly without anyone checking when the sites were actually registered. It’s a damn tempting story; if I had instead ignored the age of the domains and titled this post “Warner Reveals Upcoming DC Cinematic Universe Movies With New Domain Names!”, it would easily get 500% more pageviews.

This inaccurate rumor also conveniently fits with everything we know about DC’s plans so far. Gal Gadot did sign a contract for a potential Wonder Woman spinoff. Justice League was already official. Warner is rushing to get an Aquaman script. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson keeps hinting he’ll play either Shazam or Black Adam.

But, alas, these domains aren’t new, so we’ll just have to keep speculating. But we better not make any jokes. DC hates that.