Do You Want To See Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski In The ‘Entourage’ Movie? Of Course You Do.

What up baby bro, the Entourage cast just got a little more wicked! Mark Wahlberg added some New England Patriots to the movie, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, among others.
High-fives all around guys! You too Robert Kraft, you deserve some love.
Before you Entourage fans go nuts on me, yes, Tom Brady’s been on the show before, and yes, it wasn’t half-bad. We’re setting the bar real low obviously.
More importantly, how many minutes before Gronk goes topless and steals a girl from Drama? I sincerely hope that’s the main plot. Not sure I’m interested in seeing otherwise.
[SBNation]
ehhh… I used to be excited about the show, but the last season put the nail on the coffin with my regards to caring about a movie. I do believe that when this movie does come out, it wont do well – mostly cause its been a few years since the show ended…
bottom line, people are fickle…
Does anyone actually want to see the Entourage movie? Unless it is entirely built around Drama buying another horse, I’ll pass.
I’d watch a movie about Drama working out his calves.
The show is fun, but I don’t think I could handle an hour and a half of “Vince got the part”/”Damn Vince lost the part!”/”Vince got the part back the movie is a go!”. There must be some serious Drama B-plot for me to watch this when it ends up airing on HBO.
Not that I plan on watching this movie anytime before it’s free on Netflix, but I can angerly assume that either Vince will have won an Oscar in the time between the show and the movie and now he’s like an A-list actor, or the movie will end with him getting an Oscar. Because Entourage was always unrealistic as fuck.
God damn, you got two articles out of the BS Report with Mark Wahlberg, huh?
“Do You Want To See…The ‘Entourage’ Movie? Of Course You Do(n’t).”
There…I edited that headline for you.
Of course curiosity will mean that I check it out when it’s finally on HBO if I still have a subscription by then.