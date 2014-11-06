Do You Want To See Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski In The ‘Entourage’ Movie? Of Course You Do.

What up baby bro, the Entourage cast just got a little more wicked! Mark Wahlberg added some New England Patriots to the movie, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, among others.

Mark Wahlberg confirmed that Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Stevan Ridley and Rob Gronkowski will appear in the Entourage movie. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 5, 2014

High-fives all around guys! You too Robert Kraft, you deserve some love.

Before you Entourage fans go nuts on me, yes, Tom Brady’s been on the show before, and yes, it wasn’t half-bad. We’re setting the bar real low obviously.

More importantly, how many minutes before Gronk goes topless and steals a girl from Drama? I sincerely hope that’s the main plot. Not sure I’m interested in seeing otherwise.

[SBNation]