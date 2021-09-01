The Best New Movies Coming To Netflix In September

Netflix just rolled out its massive movie lineup for the rest of the year and, with so many new titles to keep track of, we decided to break down which new movies are worth checking out each month.

September kicks us off with a bit from every genre — drama, fantasy rom-com, an action-heavy assassin flick with Woody Harrelson on board — and it all looks good. Keep an eye out for big names like Michael Keaton and Melissa McCarthy, whose emotional drama The Starling drops at the end of the month.

Here are the best new movies coming to Netflix this September.

Afterlife of the Party (streaming 9/2)

Victoria Justice stars in this rom-com fantasy about a young woman whose birthday ends in the worst way possible: with her death. As unlucky as that sounds, she’s also given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth, make peace with her family and friends, and try to earn a better afterlife than the one originally planned for her.

Worth (streaming 9/3)

Stanley Tucci and Michael Keaton star in this drama based on the true story about a fairly dark time in our nation’s history. Keaton plays an attorney appointed by Congress to mediate financial negotiations for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. It’s his job to figure out how much each life lost during the terrorist attacks is worth, and get the families of the victims to agree on that price tag. The only problem? His “formula” can never really measure the true cost of human life, something Tucci’s character — a community organizer mourning the death of his own wife — tries to teach him. It’s a searing drama with a terrific cast.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (streaming 9/9)

Kenya Barris produces this documentary examining the legendary friendship between two icons of the Civil Rights Movement. Comprised of never-before-seen archival footage and featuring interviews from relatives such as Ali’s younger brother Rahman Ali and Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, the doc investigates the bond and influence these two men shared.

Kate (streaming 9/10)

Fresh off her kick-ass role in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays another assassin with a score to settle in this stylized action flick landing on the streaming platform at the beginning of the month. Winstead plays the titular Kate, a preternaturally gifted hitwoman who is poisoned after a job gone bad and has just 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers before she dies. Woody Harrelson plays her mentor of sorts and Miku Martineau plays a young girl she befriends on her mission of vengeance.

The Starling (streaming 9/24)

Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, and Kevin Kline star in this heartbreaking drama about moving on from loss after tragedy strikes. McCarthy and O’Dowd play a married couple who lose a child and cope with their grief in very different ways. As O’Dowd checks into a facility to fight his depression, McCarthy’s character strikes up an unusual friendship with a therapist-turned-veterinarian (Kline) and an even stranger feud-ship with a starling battling for dominion over her garden. Obviously, with McCarthy on board, there’s bound to be humor here, but judging from the trailer, you should probably bring some tissues just in case.