Anya Taylor-Joy has four movies coming out this year: Emma, the kitschy reimagining of Jane Austen’s classic novel; Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho; Here Are the Young Men, about a group of teenagers living in Dublin; and Radioactive, with Rosamund Pike playing Marie Curie. And yet, in an interview with Collider, The Witch star claims five of her movies will be released in 2020, the four already named and The New Mutants. I’ll believe it when I see it.

The “full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe,” which also stars Maisie Williams, has been shuffled around the schedule multiple times — it was originally April 2018, then February 2019, then August 2019, and now finally (hopefully?) April 3, 2020.

No wonder Taylor-Joy compared The New Mutants to an imaginary friend.

“I have seen the final cut of the movie, which was really nice, because [director Josh Boone] is really happy with it and it was just nice to get the gang all together again,” she told Collider. “It felt like this imaginary friend that you keep telling people is real but other people haven’t seen it yet, and now I’m like, ‘No, I told you! It’s a real thing.’ I don’t really know how to feel about a lot of things right now. I have five movies coming out this year and I’m just trying to eat my vegetables and go to sleep and take care of myself.”

As anyone who’s seen The Witch can attest, you’d be wise to not doubt Anya Taylor-Joy.

(Via Collider)