When No Time To Die became the first movie to change its release date in response to the coronavirus, it was only a matter of time until other films starting following suit. Granted, the tide held for about a week, but once Furious 9 toppled, it’s been dominos ever since.

This series of events has been particularly unfortunate for The New Mutants, which has been struggling to make its way into theaters for almost three years. After a series of delays, the mutant thriller seemed like it’d be a permanent casualty of the Fox/Disney merger, but in a surprising move, director Josh Boone was given a chance to release the film on April 3, 2020. It was finally happening, and for a moment, everything was going great. Fans loved the new trailer, Boone and star Maisie Williams were doing interview after interview, and then, bam, the movie went down, hand-in-hand with Mulan.

With the long-awaited supernatural take on the X-Men almost in their grasps, fans couldn’t believe The New Mutants was getting denied a theatrical release — again.

The New Mutants thinking they finally had a locked-in release date pic.twitter.com/8ps6ygTDu6 — Mia Johnson (@MiaJMedia) March 12, 2020

It is January 11, 2018. In 5 minutes, New Mutants will be delayed.

It is March 27, 2018. In 5 minutes, New Mutants will be delayed.

It is May 7, 2019. In 5 minutes, New Mutants will be delayed.

It is March 12, 2020. In 5 minutes, New Mutants will be delayed. https://t.co/XOzrYZUNOI pic.twitter.com/RWtXsHxgNS — Ariel (@AKARELK) March 12, 2020

The New Mutants movie continually getting delayed due to increasingly ridiculous circumstances automatically makes it the most on-brand x-movie ever and therefore the best without any of us ever even seeing it. — emily (@AngstyX) March 12, 2020

The year is 2099. The world is ablaze as global temperatures soar past 125ºF. Antarctica sank. The last bastion of humanity has taken refuge in the Disney Protectorate, a sovereign nation-state ruled by yet another Bob. New Mutants has been pushed to the following April. — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) March 12, 2020

maybe the real new mutants were the friends we made along the way — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 12, 2020

It also didn’t take long for the “New Mutant curse” to rear its head, and honestly, can anyone blame fans for thinking the film has dark forces working against it at this point?

on a scale from 0 to New Mutants, how cursed are you? — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) March 13, 2020

#NewMutants delayed AGAIN 💀. Y’all I swear…someone put a straight up curse on this movie. 🤧 pic.twitter.com/Wb5fi0SZPL — Sarah Spectre (@SarahSpectre) March 12, 2020

they just delayed new mutants AGAIN. this movie is cursed at this point. pic.twitter.com/3YaI69oKFV — ahmad (@ephwinslow) March 12, 2020

However, others are ready to throw in the towel on a theatrical release, and are pleading with Disney to release the film on Disney+ or Hulu. Or at the very least, go straight to VOD release. They’ll pay for it!

No joke I would pay $17 to just stream NEW MUTANTS right now cc @Disney — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 12, 2020

Dear @Disney, PUT NEW MUTANTS ON HULU TONIGHT! Sincerely,

Everyone — Nando v Movies (@NandovMovies) March 12, 2020

just put The New Mutants on Disney+ so we have something to do https://t.co/wp1Ej2am8Y — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 12, 2020

So far, there are no official plans for how Disney will eventually release The New Mutants. As the coronavirus continues to spread, more movies are sure to see their release dates scuttled, and we’re already starting to see the virus affect film productions like Marvel’s Shang-Chi. It’s basically a waiting game at this point, which is something New Mutants fans should be very used to by now.

