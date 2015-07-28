All The Stuff Coming To Netflix In August Including ‘Narcos’ And ‘The Hurt Locker’

#Nicolas Cage #Narcos #Netflix
07.27.15 3 years ago 19 Comments
netflix

Shutterstock

Narcos. Everything is Narcos. If you haven’t gleaned it already, drug trafficking is popular in pop-culture right now, with the wild tales of El Chapo running rampant, to this August’s newest Netflix original, Narcos, getting its release. Demetri Martin’s new Netflix stand-up special is also premiering, which might serve as a nice palette cleanser after watching Pablo Escobar kill a bunch of people. Here’s what you can expect from Netflix in August…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicolas Cage#Narcos#Netflix
TAGSnarcosNETFLIXNICOLAS CAGETHE HURT LOCKER

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP