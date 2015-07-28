All The Stuff Coming To Netflix In August Including ‘Narcos’ And ‘The Hurt Locker’

Shutterstock

Narcos. Everything is Narcos. If you haven’t gleaned it already, drug trafficking is popular in pop-culture right now, with the wild tales of El Chapo running rampant, to this August’s newest Netflix original, Narcos, getting its release. Demetri Martin’s new Netflix stand-up special is also premiering, which might serve as a nice palette cleanser after watching Pablo Escobar kill a bunch of people. Here’s what you can expect from Netflix in August…