New Year’s Eve Movie Moments That Exceed Anything That Could Possibly Happen In Real Life

On New Year’s Eve you should expect to have the greatest time of your life. Or at least reach the most euphoric moment of your year. Double this expectation if NYE is also your birthday. Some things you should expect:

1.The love of your life, who up till now has been wishy washy about their feelings, finds you and professes their love.

2. An elephant parade.

2. A near-death experience ends with you being saved by a dolphin. While on land!

Many great expectations for this holiday derive from great New Year’s Eve moments in film -— moments that are difficult to realize. Selected on this list are NYE movie moments that are better, crazier, and/or more horrific than anything you can possibly expect to occur on the last day of the year. Reality will never compare.

The Apartment



The most romantic moment in New Year’s Eve film history happens in The Apartment, when Fran (Shirley MacLaine) realizes she is in love with Bud (Jack Lemmon). She ditches a New Year’s Eve party to find Bud at his apartment. He declares his love, so she tells him to “shut up and deal.”

When Harry Met Sally



Much like the aforementioned film, in When Harry Met Sally, Harry (Billy Crystal) finds Sally (Meg Ryan) at a New Year’s Eve party and tells her “I love that you get cold when it’s 71 degrees out…” and then some other stuff before professing his love. And then they get married and are happy for life.

Boogie Nights



NYE is both tragic and violent in this movie, but with a great soundtrack. Little Bill (William H. Macy) finds out his wife has been cheating on him at the NYE shindig. He can’t handle it, so he shoots the cheating couple before eventually shooting himself.

The Poseidon Adventure



Those on the SS Poseidon joyously scream “Happy New Year!” Moments later they are screaming because the ship has capsized. To survive a sinking ship is a touching and beautiful way to ring in the New Year. Too bad many onboard died.

The Godfather: Part II



“I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart,” Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) tells his brother (John Cazale) on NYE, shortly after giving him a big smooch. The new year is the best time to tell your sibling that you know about their are plans for your demise.