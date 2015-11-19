Nicolas Cage Is Helping A Family Find A Missing Teen While Filming In Ohio

11.19.15 2 years ago 6 Comments
nic-cage-missing-girl

Fox 8/Angel Arroyo

Nicolas Cage is shooting Dog Eat Dog in Cleveland, Ohio, but just because he’s a busy guy doesn’t mean he isn’t a human being with a heart. While on location, community activist Angel Arroyo worked up the nerve to ask the actor if he’d mind lending his celebrity to a missing persons case. Fifteen-year-old Alexis Boroviak disappeared from her home on November 8 after taking care of the family dog, and her stepfather in Cleveland was looking for help finding her. Cage, a father himself, was more than happy to oblige and take a photo holding up a poster with Boroviak’s picture on it.

Also pictured with Cage is stepfather Britt Ramsey, who told Fox 8 that Cage was “really nice” and that he clearly felt for the family and wanted to do something to help. Now this picture is going viral, which could very well help Boroviak’s family find her. Police said that there was some evidence that the teen may have run away from home, but all the attention might convince her to at least get in touch with her family.

According to Fox 8, her location is unknown, but she was last seen wearing “a black hooded-sweatshirt, lavender pajama pants and gray Nike shoes,” and could be wearing glasses. Anyone with information about Alexis Boroviak is urged to call the Brooklyn Police Department (that’s Brooklyn, Ohio, not New York) at 216-749-1234. Here’s a picture of her:

https://twitter.com/AngelWatch0/status/664840735225679873

(Via TMZ, Fox 8)

