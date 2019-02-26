Universal

At this year’s Academy Awards, Nick Vallelonga took home an Oscar for co-writing Green Book, the story of his father’s friendship with Dr. Don Shirley, which also won for Best Picture. Even assuming one believes that there were more deserving screenplays out there (and I certainly did), it’s hard not to enjoy Nick Vallelonga, who seems like exactly the kind of guy whose father was a bouncer at the Copa.

Before this recent brush with critical claim, Vallelonga had a long and moderately undistinguished showbiz career, including 50 acting credits (“Door Guy” in Vigilante Diaries), six prior screenwriting credits (including the 1993 Nic Cage vehicle Deadfall), and a wonderful Christmas song.

Which raises the question, now that he’s a bigshot Oscar winner, what will Vallelonga’s next project be? Announced as an exclusive by Deadline scoop robot Mike Fleming back in December, Vallelonga will reportedly be directing his own script for a rom-com called That’s Amore!, which-a sounds-a like-a spicy a-meat-a-ball indeed!

The story, according to Deadline, is that That’s Amore! “is a musical romantic comedy about a 40-year-old bachelor who thinks his best years are behind him and who is resigned to working in his family’s pizza restaurant.”

And how will he get out of this rut? Why, with the help of Patti Amore, of course.